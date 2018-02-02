Hosting a football party? You may be liable if someone gets hurt.

If there’s one thing for sure, this Sunday there will be a lot of parties going on.

The biggest football game of the year is a big draw for people to host gatherings some of which will include alcohol.

So 7News looked into what you should know as a homeowner when it comes to liability.

The laws are different for each state, but whether you’re in South Carolina, North Carolina or Georgia, you should be aware of the risk and the potential for getting sued.

Party throwers are subject to what’s called the “Social Host Liability Law.”

Attorney Richard Smith says the statute in North Carolina is more strict than South Carolina.

“Both states say if it’s a minor you’ve got problems obviously, but if it’s somebody over 21 in NC, if you serve the alcohol, if that person is intoxicated and you knew or should have known that they would be intoxicated and you are also aware that they would be driving shortly after the time they leave your house then you could be liable for the damages they inflict on someone else,” said Smith.

Georgia, like North Carolina also covers guests of all ages, not just minors.

The Social Host Liability Laws in NC and Georgia are similar to the Dram Shop Laws that apply to bars. If they serve someone that’s intoxicated and that person gets into an accident, the bar could also be held liable.

Smith adds, even though South Carolina law only applies to guests who are minors, “if the facts are bad enough and you get sued, the court could always change the law so it’s not a good idea to let people out of your House obviously intoxicated and drive your vehicle. Not just legally but morally.”