“In God We Trust” could appear on posters in SC schools if this bill passes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)– An Upstate lawmaker proposed a bill that would add new posters to public schools classrooms, displaying the common saying “In God We Trust” and the motto of South Carolina “While I breathe, I hope.”

South Carolina students are currently learning the basics of government as part of their lesson plan and high school students are actually tested on it. But Representative Mike Burns from Greenville County wants to take the Social Studies lesson to the walls.

The posters would display the nation’s motto, “In God We Trust” and the English translation of the state’s motto ‘Dum Spiro Spero’, “While I breathe, I hope.”

“Our flag has in god we trust, our coins from 1864 on has in God we trust on it…even in the third verse of the star spangled banner, it makes a close reference in that final stanza,” said Representative Burns.

Burns says a poster on the wall isn’t much different than saying the “Pledge of Allegiance” i class.

“The word god should not be an offensive word in our schools. I think it’s important we know what our mottos are,” added Rep. Burns.

The SC Department of Education says it is up to each individual school district to decide whether or not students will observe the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

The department could not name any schools that do not participate. Representative Burns explained, “This would let students without forcing religion down anyone’s throats it would let students learn some of our history.”

Because of current civic study requirements for students SCDOE says implementing the posters won’t be hard to do especially if money is allocated for the design and printing of the posters.

Rep. Burns is hoping the bill will make it to the State House floor by late March.