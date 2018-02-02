Crews put out fire in yard in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Westview-Fairforest Fire Department officials confirmed crews responded to a fire in a yard in Spartanburg County.

Fire officials said they initially thought the fire was bigger, but found it was located in the yard of a home on Harvest Brook Way.

Dispatchers told us earlier that fire crews had responded to a brush fire was threatening multiple structures,

Westview-Fairforest firefighters were able to put the fire out.

The other fire crews that were called to the scene were called off from responding.