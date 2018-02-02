LIVE: Crash blocks I-85 North in Spartanburg Co.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Lanes are blocked on northbound I-85 at Business 85 following a crash.

Troopers report at least one person was hurt in the accident. It happened around 7:10 p.m. Friday at mile marker 68. The S.C. Highway Patrol is also reporting another crash nearby at the 67 mile marker.

It appears some traffic is moving around the accident scene by 7:30 a.m.

