Greta the Groundhog makes prediction

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Greta the Groundhog

CHIMNEY ROCK STATE PARK, NC (WSPA) – Move over Punxsutawney Phil!

Greta the Groundhog at Chimney Rock State Park has made her prediction.

She saw her shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

She’ll also picked the New England Patriots as the winner of Super Bowl LII.

Earlier Friday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

