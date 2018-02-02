Greta the Groundhog makes prediction

CHIMNEY ROCK STATE PARK, NC (WSPA) – Move over Punxsutawney Phil!

Greta the Groundhog at Chimney Rock State Park has made her prediction.

She saw her shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

She’ll also picked the New England Patriots as the winner of Super Bowl LII.

Earlier Friday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Crime

3 arrested, 1 wanted after chase in Greenville Greenville Police Department officials said three suspect of four suspects in a attempted forgery at an area bank have been arrested.

Deputy shoots armed suspect in Buncombe Co. A Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a deputy shot an armed suspect Thursday, after responding to a domestic disturbance in the…

Fake $100 bills passed in Greenville, help police find suspects Greenville Police Department investigators are warning area merchants about at least four cases of counterfeit $100 bills that were reported…

Piedmont man gets 17 years on drug charge A Piedmont man was sentenced Wednesday on a drug charge.

International child pornography ring sentenced in NC Three men were sentenced for their part in an international online child pornography ring.