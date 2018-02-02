Man accused of child sex crime in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has been charged after he was accused of having sex with a juvenile, according to a report from Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

William Wooten, 38, of Glendale is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He engaged in sexual battery by having intercourse with the victim last May, according to the warrant.

The victim was between 11 and 14 years old at the time.

The alleged crime was reported to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office by a school official.

According to the report, a school principal requested the sheriff’s office assistance for a reported sexual assault involving a fifth grade student.

The report states the offense happened at a home in Glendale.

Wooten was booked in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Monday and remains in custody under a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.