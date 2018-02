PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Liberty man was killed in a crash in Pickens County Friday morning.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Phillip Ray James, 76, pulled out of a driveway into the path of oncoming traffic just before 11 a.m..

James was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said James was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Greenville Health System will perform an autopsy.