Man leads Union, Laurens police on chase

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A Union man is facing several charges in connection to a police chase across two counties that happened on Jan. 8.

According to Union Public Safety Department report, Union County Dispatch got a BOLO about a car that had been involved in a chase in Laurens County, and was last seen going into Union county at around 96 mph.

A Union officer saw the vehicle, pursued it and the chase continued through Union at speeds reaching about 80 mph with the driver running red lights, stop signs and driving on the opposite side of the road.

The suspect — later identified as Kemon Jones, 20 — ran the vehicle off the road near the former Sims Middle School, but continued to flee police.

Police ended their chase ended a short time later.

On Jan. 29, two Laurens Police Department officers identified Jones as the driver of the vehicle that Union police pursued earlier.

According to a Lauren Police report, police were chasing Jones earlier that morning and that it ended as the vehicle passed Interstate 26 on Highway 29.

Jones was arrested on Wednesday on several charges including reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and filing a false report.

Another report states that police found what appeared to be marijuana on him when he was being booked into the Union County Jail.