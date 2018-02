SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle overdosed on heroin, according to a Spartanburg Police report.

It happened on Feb. 1 around 6 p.m. at E. Blackstock Rd. and W.O. Ezell Blvd.

The report says paramedics revived Lucas Lee Haney using Narcan and took him to Spartanburg Regional.

Police issued Haney a citation for DUI 1st at the hospital.

Haney told police he overdosed on Heroin and he had been using it almost everyday for the last week.