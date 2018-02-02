Man shoots at deputies at Blacksburg church, says report

BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man with a bulletproof vest and several weapons fired at deputies investigating a report of a man with a gun on top of a church in Blacksburg, according to Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to Peeler Rd. in Blacksburg for a report of a man with a gun on Jan. 31 around 6:15 p.m.

They got information about man that might be on the roof of Christian Fellowship Church.

Three officers were moving around the side of the church when they heard more than 10 shots being fired toward them.

They took cover and heard bullets hitting the ground and trees around them, according to the report.

The gunfire was coming from a mobile home about 100 yards away from them.

They did not return fire.

Officers found Jesse Shane Owens, 31, in the 600 block of Peeler Rd.

They say he was taking off a bulletproof best when officers approached him.

He had several weapons on him and inside the home, according to the report.

Owens told officer he fired shots toward the church when he saw flashlights moving around the property and he thought someone was coming to rob him.

Owens was taken into custody without incident.

He had a Domestic Violence Order of Protection from a previous incident and should not have had firearms.

He is charged with:

Attempted Murder (3) counts

Wearing Body Armor During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime (3) counts

Unlawful for Person Subject to Domestic Violence Order of Protection to Possess a Firearm

He is in the Cherokee Co. Detention Center as of noon on Friday.

Deputies seized the following:

Ruger .22 caliber Rifle

Mossberg 12 Gauge Shotgun

1911 .45 caliber Pistol

Numerous magazines and belt with ammunition

Deputies say the church was not open at the time of the incident.