Man shot by Buncombe Co. deputy ID’d

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A warrant has been obtained for a man who was shot by a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Thursday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance involving a violation of a domestic protective order at a home in the 100 block of Town Branch Road.

When deputies responded, they made contact with Dayton Ray Rice in the road near the home and he was armed.

According to the release, one deputy fired his weapon and hit Rice wounding him.

Rice was taken into custody and was given emergency care by deputies before being taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

According to the release, sheriff’s office investigators are investigating the domestic incident and have since obtained an arrest warrant on Rice for violation of a domestic violence protective order.

An investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy involved is currently on paid administrative leave, as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the use of force.