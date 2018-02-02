New giraffe at Greenville Zoo a girl, naming contest announced

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Officials confirmed that the baby giraffe born Wednesnday at the Greenville Zoo is a girl!

According to a new release, the calf and her mom, Autumn, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, are doing well and the the baby is being continuously monitored by animal care staff.

“We’re all pleased to see the calf making great progress from the time of birth onward,” Dr. Nikolay Kapustin, deputy zoo administrator and veterinarian, said. “She has been nursing very well and Autumn is being very attentive to her. It’s very rewarding to have another member added to our Masai giraffe group at the zoo to share with our guests and help interpret further our wildlife conservation messaging and initiatives.”

According to the release, zoo staff launched a baby naming contest on Friday and is inviting the public to submit female names online until next Thursday, Feb. 8 at noon.

Zookeepers will then select a name from the ones submitted and a winner will be announced on Feb. 9 on the zoo’s Facebook page.

To submit a name for the new baby giraffe, click here.

The public can also watch the giraffe on the Giraffe Cam by visiting http://www.greenvillezoofoundation.org/giraffecam or visit the Greenville Zoo’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/greenvillezoo/.