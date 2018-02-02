ONLY ON 7: Family fights for awareness after death during pursuit

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Nearly two years after an Anderson County family lost their loved one during a police chase, a wrongful death settlement was reached with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Burnett was hit and killed by a suspect fleeing Greenville County deputies in February of 2016. Reports pulled by the family’s attorney show those deputies weren’t following proper pursuit protocol. That attorney tells 7News the report states the deputies did not have their blue lights on and at times were going triple digits in speed.

While the family decided to settle with the sheriff’s office last week, they said their purpose of holding the department accountable was not just to bring justice for Burnett, but to bring to light the areas of improvement needed in these police pursuits.

“No amount of awareness can bring back a loved one. However any advice we could give to other families facing similar situations would be that the road is long and very emotional on the family and to be prepared that no matter the outcome there is still no winner. Nothing can replace that void. Our only hope is that through our actions it may prevent even one family from experiencing this tragedy. Make sure that you tell your loved ones how much they mean to you. You never know when someone you love will just be on there way to work one morning. I would also like to add that there is a freeing and soul healing power in forgiveness,” said Courtney Adams, Burnett’s daughter.

The family said the sheriff’s office recognized there were areas that could use improvement in their pursuit policy. But since this is still pending litigation, the sheriff’s office could not comment on if changes will come.