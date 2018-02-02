Hometown Spotlight: Union survivor, saves lives

(WSPA-TV) Union, SC

On this National Wear Red Day many of us choose to wear red for the American Heart Association.

The Upstate SC Chapter asks you to wear red to raise awareness for heart disease being the number one killer of women.

There are 12 spokeswomen representing the Upstate chapter with incredible stories about recovery and survival to remind women to be aware of their health and risks.

7 News spoke with survivor Melissa Youngblood of Union, SC. Youngblood said she believes she is still here to help others learn about their risks and save lives.

Youngblood said she had two heart attacks and has a difibrillator implanted in her chest that’s had to shock her multiple times.

Communications Director Megan Ramsey from the American Heart Association said it’s important to recognize the warning signs and know them in the first place.

She said it’s also important to learn about diseases that are prevalent in your family history.

Maintaining a healthy diet not smoking and exercising also help reduce risks for heart disease and stroke.

