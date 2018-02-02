Weekend events for Feb. 2-4

(WSPA) — The Phantom of the Opera returns to the Peace Center in downtown Greenville. They have shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you can’t make it this weekend they will be in town until Feb. 11. You can still get tickets online or at the Peace Center box office. Click or tap here for details.

Marvel live is at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can see all of your favorite Marvel characters like Spider Man Captain America and The Hulk. All ages are welcome and you can get tickets online.

The annual bachelor and bachelorette Auction for a Kaws is happening Saturday. It’s a benefit that raises money for local animal rescues. They will auction a group of singles, along with silent auction items. It’s at the Embassy Suites in Greenville from 6:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are available online for $50.

Click or tap here for more information.