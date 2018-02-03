Local Golfers Achieve Amazing Feat

Spartanburg’s Barry Burnett and Mike Harpe pulled off one of those rare achievements in golf Wednesday.

Playing as part of a fivesome at Spartanburg’s Heddles Hideaway the two each sccored holes-in-one at the par three 14th hole, their shots coming with another player hitting between them.

The Heddles Hideaway Generan Manager Megan Soots says that according to the National Hole-In One Registry shows the odds of that happening are 17 million to one.

Interesting, each has a number of aces over the years—Harpe has seven, Burnett six, although he says Wednesday’s was his first in about 10 years.

The hole played at about 100 yards on a windless afternoon.