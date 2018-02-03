Mother of teen killed in moped crash still looking for answers

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- It’s been almost a year and a half since Latonia Hollis lost her son Rico Matthews after his moped crashed with a truck on Pearl and Wood streets in Spartanburg. The truck was driven by an off duty city of Spartanburg employee.

Hollis says her son’s death brought more questions than closure. She is now working with a civil rights activist group who will bring a panel of investigators to investigate her son’s death.

Spartanburg Police and Highway Patrol have both conducted separate investigations and they have both ruled Matthews at fault for the crash.