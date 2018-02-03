SC students could be screened for dyslexia with this bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)– An upstate lawmaker has proposed a bill that would help identify students struggling in school at an early age and offer resources for them to be successful in their school career. The bill would require the SC Department of Education to create a universal screening tool for students K-2 and encourage teachers to intervene early.

1 out of 5 children face problems with reading, writing, and spelling on a daily basis. The Dyslexia Screening bill would test students three times a year for reading skills and phonetics.

“We want to start this screening in kindergarten because the earlier we track these students, identify them, and then start teaching to their needs, the better off they’re going to be,” explained Representative Gary Clary of Pickens County.

If the bill passes teachers will have to enhance instruction in the classrooms to better meet the needs of students who may be having trouble in school.

Dr. Alice Hale of Aiken has watched her own child struggle with dyslexia. But it wasn’t until the middle of her son’s first grade that she realized there was a problem. Her biggest concern was that her son had passed all this time without someone alerting her to his challenges.

“They truly want to help kids so I think if they understand they need more training to help these kids, maybe they’ll be more open to get the additional training,” added Dr. Hale.

The bill has passed to the full education committee.