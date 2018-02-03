Simpsonville hosts get-together for community, police, fire dept.



SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Community members got a chance to enjoy fun and games with their local police officers and firefighters in Simpsonville, Saturday afternoon.

The Simpsonville Police Department hosted A Simpsonville United Night Out at Heritage Park as a chance to interact with the community.

There were free hot dogs, a raffle for prizes, and some games at the afternoon event.

“Just an opportunity for the community to come together with our law enforcement and public safety,” said Simpsonville Community Relations Specialist Tiffany Cherry. “Along with some of our supporters from the business community to have an event the police can interact with the community in a safe and friendly environment.”

The community had a chance to check fire trucks and police equipment.