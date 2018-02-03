Stolen car crashes into other cars, Walgreens in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they say used a stolen van to crash into multiple vehicles and a Walgreens in Greenville County, Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says a stolen white Honda Odyssey intentionally crashed into more than a dozen vehicles at The Lofts of Greenville on Smythe Street around 6:30am.

The front entry gate at the complex was also damaged.

The Honda Odyssey also crashed into the front of the Walgreens on White Horse Road.

Deputies say the stolen Honda Odyssey has been recovered.

Greenville County deputies say the suspect is male but could provide no further information.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.