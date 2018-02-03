Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Upstate and Western North Carolina

The Greenville-Spartanburg National Weather Service office has issued a Winter Weather Advisory effective from 1 a.m. through 10 a.m. Sunday, 2/04/2018 for much of the Upstate of South Carolina and western North Carolina. Winter weather advisories are issued when light accumulation, less than 2 inches of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice, are expected.

An upper level storm system will move across the Gulf coast Saturday and over Georgia and the Carolinas late Saturday night through Sunday. Temperatures above the surface will be warm enough to keep most precipitation in the form of rain; however, a shallow layer of high pressure at the surface to our north may provide surface temperatures that are just cold enough for a period of freezing rain after midnight Saturday night through late morning Sunday. The rain will continue into the afternoon Sunday, but temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, so any trouble caused by the icy weather should improve throughout the day.

The rain ends by late afternoon Sunday, but higher elevations in the North Carolina mountains could see snow showers returning Sunday night as lingering moisture and upsloping northwesterly winds interact in the wake of Sunday’s system. Click through the gallery below for a precise timeline of what we can expect from this system.

