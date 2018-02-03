Woman injured after van rear-ends tank truck in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One woman was injured Saturday morning after colliding into the back end of a tank truck filled with gasoline.

According to our crew at the scene, the collision happened on Beaverdam Rd. SC Highway Patrol reports that the collision happened around 9:52 a.m.

The report at the scene is that the tank truck was stopped at the intersection of Ellison Lake Rd. waiting for a vehicle to turn when a van hit the truck from behind.

Our crew reports that the driver of the van was taken from the scene by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver of the truck was reportedly uninjured.

There was no reported leak from the truck after the collision.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.