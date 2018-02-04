Family of murdered Landrum man keeps his memory alive

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – It’s been just over two weeks since three people were brutally murdered in a home on Landrum Mill Road. The murders are being investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends and family of Fred and Francis Richards have gathered to pay their respects and Sunday the family of 23 year old Nathan Poffenberger held a memorial to say goodbye to a man they say was nice to everyone he met.

Standing on the edge of Nathan’s favorite pond they looked at family pictures and held each other tight to get through the sadness.

Chris Latorre, Nathan’s brother, is stationed in Washington state as a military mechanic and couldn’t be with his family when they found out about Nathan’s passing. He says even far away from home the pain of losing his brother is still very hard to handle.

“Nathan was a kind soul for something to happen to a boy like that he didn’t deserve it,” Latorre said.

We spoke with Sheriff Chuck Wright, whose office is investigating the triple homicide, he says it would help the investigation if people stopped theorizing what happened and instead continue to bring details to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.