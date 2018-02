GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenwood County are trying to identify a man they say robbed a grocery store Saturday night.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, the man was armed when he robbed the ALDI on Montague Avenue Extension at around 9:00pm on February 3.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Investigator Matt Noblin at 864-943-8039.