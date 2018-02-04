One injured in shooting at Asheville apartment complex

Asheville, NC (WSPA) — Asheville Police are investigating a shooting at Hillcrest Apartments that left one person injured.

Officers got the call around 3:30a.m. Sunday morning.

Once on scene, officers found one person suffering from a gun shot wound.

That person has been taken to Mission Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran when police got there, but official say they eventually got him. That’s person name has not been released.

If you know anything call Asheville Police 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050