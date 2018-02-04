SCHP: Deadly wreck in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Spartanburg County Sunday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office sayd 59-year-old George Martin Forman Jr. of Enoree was killed. He died from injuries at the scene.

Troopers report the wreck happened on Cross Anchor Highway, near Wildlife Trail, shortly before 8:00 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol.

We will update this article when more details are available.