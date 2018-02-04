Suspicious package closes Anderson Co. road for short time

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a suspicious package was found on the side of the road in Anderson County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the package was found near Richland Drive and US-29 around 3:00pm.

US-29 was closed for a time Sunday afternoon while the investigation was ongoing.

The FBI, ATF, and Secret Service were assisting the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

It is not known what was inside the package.

This is only a short distance away from where an explosive device in a wicker box detonated, hurting one man, on January 30.

That device was found at the intersection of Travis Road and Martin Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.