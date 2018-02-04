Woman shot outside apartment in Spartanburg, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Saturday, according to a report.

The police report said officers responded to the 100 block of Kensington Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a call regarding a gunshot victim. The address is listed as Kensington Manor Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside an apartment lying face down on a couch with two gunshot wounds to her back.

A witness told officers the victim was in the front passenger seat of a car outside the apartment when the shooting happened.

According to the report, the victim was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

No word has been given on her condition.

