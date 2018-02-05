1 deputy dead, 2 other deputies shot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.(KXRM) – One deputy is dead and two other deputies were injured in an officer-involved shooting in the area of Galley and Murray in Colorado Springs Monday.

Officials say the three El Paso County sheriff’s detectives shot were part of an auto theft detail.

Police say at this time all suspects have been accounted for.

Residents in the Murray Hills and Emory apartment complexes in the area are not being allowed back into their homes as the investigation continues.

The Deadly Force Team has also been activated to assist in the investigation.

Right now, CSPD is on priority dispatch status due to this critical incident. Anyone with non-emergency issues is asked to wait to call CSPD until normal operations are resumed. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is only responding to “emergent and in progress” calls for service.

This is a developing story.