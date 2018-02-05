SLED investigating fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A suspect who shot himself following a reported shoplifting Monday night in Anderson County has died.

According to Anderson police, a call about a shoplifting came in around 7:20 p.m.

SLED’s Thom Berry told us SLED was responding for what was reported as a person suspected of shoplifting who shot them self when confronted by law enforcement.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

According to Anderson police, the suspect — an Easley man — was sitting in an aisle at Walmart, told employees that he wasn’t going to pay for it and Walmart made a call to police about the shoplifting.

The man reportedly had a gun hidden in his pants and shot himself in the head.

The coroner’s office is in the process of notifying next of kin at this time.

This is a developing story.