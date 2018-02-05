2 homes shot in Spartanburg Co. while people were inside

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Two homes were shot while people were home watching TV, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

FIRST SHOOTING

The first incident happened on Feb. 3 around 8 or 9 in the 400 block of Holden Rd.

A woman said she was watching TV the night before when she heard the sound of something hitting the all. She said she thought the noise came from something hitting her living room wall behind the TV.

She didn’t see anything and went back to watching TV.

She woke the the next day and saw sheet rock damaged in her bedroom wall.

She walked outside and saw a hole in the siding at the same level and area. She looked around and saw a bullet in the floor just below the hole in the wall.

She told deputies she doesn’t know anyone who would want to shoot her home and thought it was accidental due to all the shooting she says she hears all around her residence.

SECOND SHOOTING

The second shooting happened at an apartment in the 300 block of Leland St. on Feb. 4.

Deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting.

The victim said she, a man and a toddler were in the home watching TV.

She said she heard a loud boom and walked into the living room to see what it was.

She opened her door and saw the glass door was shattered and a bullet hole was in her other door.

No one was hurt.

She said she is new to the area and wasn’t aware of anyone having issues with her.