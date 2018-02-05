$616K Gvl Sheriff’s bank CD’s came from Narc funds

Related Coverage Greenville County completes Sheriff’s Office audit

A financial audit into the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office recently revealed three certificates of deposit totaling $616,000.

An audit was requested by several Greenville County Councilmen after Sheriff Will Lewis admitted to an extramarital affair with a subordinate on a taxpayer funded trip to Charlotte in March of 2017.

The audit, finished last week, revealed that no county employees were aware about the CD’s, until Sheriff’s employees brought them to their attention.

7News asked the Sheriff’s Office General Counsel about the origin of money deposited for CD’s.

The Sheriff’s Office responded that one of the CD’s was deposited after a large narcotics operation in 1997 and the other two CD’s were funded by the sale of a Sheriff’s Office helicopter in 1996. The helicopter was purchased with narcotics funds previously, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that no principal was spent from one of the CD’s but that some interest was spent in a prior administration. No interest from the two other CD’s were spent and had been added to the principal, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The audit summary revealed that the $616,000 was currently being cashed out of the CD’s and transferred into the Narcotics fund.