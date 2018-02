The longest running production in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a show that’s bigger and better than ever! Jennifer Martin goes behind the scenes with Quentin Oliver Lee who plays “The Phantom” and Stage Manager Mitch Hodges for a look at the show’s iconic chandelier.

The Phantom of the Opera is running from January 31-February 11 at the Peace Center. For tickets and more information, click here.