Chase ends when car crashes into Pelzer home

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) — A car crashed into a house following a chase in Anderson County.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at a home on Maxton Way in Pelzer.

Detective Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to stop a car, but the driver fled. She said the pursuit ended in the crash, which is near the intersection of Looper Road.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports injuries in the crash.

Carson said the deputy was not hurt.

As of 10:10 a.m. Monday, two people were in custody.

Troopers are investigating the crash.