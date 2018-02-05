Chief: 2 arrested in Oregon in ‘one of the worst cases’ of child abuse

STAYTON, Ore. (KOIN) – A Stayton mother and her boyfriend are facing multiple charges after a 6-month-old girl was critically hurt with what authorities believe were not accidental injuries.

Amy Rebecca Chambers and Kevin Charles Sergeant were arrested after paramedics went to their house in the 900 block of Westwood Place around 9 p.m. January 23 after a report about an injured baby.

Paramedics called for police because they didn’t believe the injuries were accidental, said Stayton Police Chief Rich Sebens. The girl was first taken to a Silverton hospital, then transferred to a Portland hospital for treatment.

The girl’s injuries were “awful” and Sebens said “it was one of the worst cases (of child abuse) I’ve even seen.” He added privacy laws prevent him from releasing more information about the injuries.

Chambers and Sergeant both lived at the house where the baby was found, court records revealed. Both were arraigned Tuesday.

Chambers is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and is held on $500,000 bail. Sergeant, who is held on $1 million bail, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Marion County Circuit Court Judge Daniel J. Wren determined both to be a present danger to the public and the victim.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to seek harsher penalty for both Sergeant and Chambers if they are able to convict them.

The DA’s Office, which declined to comment, alleges it could prove there was a deliberate cruelty to the victim, vulnerable victim in the case, the harm done to the child was greater than typical, there are multiple incidents of abuse and that both showed a lack of remorse.

Neighbors React

Rachel Music, who lives nearby, said she saw four police cars and an ambulance in front of the house that night. “Then the ambulance left and one police car pulled around stayed the night out there until I thought it was Kevin’s car came home.”

She told KOIN 6 News Sergeant’s parents own the home and live there but were out of town at the time.

“I would never had guessed anything like that going on,” she said. “We babysit our great-grandsons and I just cannot even imaging someone harming them.”

“I think it’s kind of terrible, you know, anybody that would mess a little girl like that,” said Robert Music. “It’s not good.”

Chambers and Sergeant are due in court on February 9 at 8:30 a.m. in Marion County Circuit Court.