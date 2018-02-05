Don’t share viral child porn video on Facebook – it’s a crime

The Newberry Co. Sheriff’s is warning you not to share a viral child porn video on Facebook.

Sharing it is illegal and exposing the child to more shame and victimization, according to the sheriff’s office.

They say they’ve received reports of the video shared via Facebook Messenger that shows a very young child engaged in a sex act with a man.

People are sharing it hoping it will help locate the perpetrator.

However, you are still possessing a disseminating child porn which is a crime.

If someone sends it to you – you should report it to Facebook and your local law enforcement agency.

DO NOT SEND THIS VIDEO TO 7News.

We can’t investigate this and we aren’t going to share it. You will also be banned from our Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office says Facebook has launched an investigation into the video and is working with law enforcement.