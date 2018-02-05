February 2018 Caring for the Carolinas Award Winner

JACK ROPER

We’re in Woodruff – maybe you didn’t know that – and we are giving our award away, the Caring for the Carolinas award, we do it every month, but this is February, and our February Winner is this gentleman next to me. This is Mr. Niles Brown, and your business is what?

NILES BROWN – AWARD WINNER

Woodruff Curb Market

MICHELLE GUFFEY – ENOREE FIRST FREE WILL BAPTIST

I have heard of Niles Brown in the last few years from different folks, not just from the Woodruff community, but up in Inman and Spartanburg, and you don’t hear anything but nice.

NILES BROWN – AWARD WINNER

Sometimes people come in our door with a look of hunger.

JENNA BROWN – WOODRUFF

He’s helped out so many people, I see it every day. They come in here and ask for help and he’s very willing to give it to them.

MONTE GUFFEY– ENOREE FIRST FREE WILL BAPTIST

He teaches the Sunday School class, anything you need Niles to do, Niles will jump in and take care of and knock out. He’s always there ready and willing, he’s just one of those guys, he never thinks of himself, he’s always thinking of everybody else.

LESLIE CASH- WOODRUFF

He has truly dedicated his life to this community, to the people of Woodruff. He is Woodruff, everybody knows him.

JENNA BROWN- WOODRUFF

He’s the most humble man I’ve ever known.

JACK ROPER

Of course we thank our friends at Ingles, Bath Fitter and Unclaimed Furniture, our three great sponsors. We’re at Woodruff, at Woodruff Curb Market, the gentleman next to me is our award winner for February, this is Mr. Niles Brown. Niles, there is your award. Now, we’ve got something else from one of our sponsors. How about a hundred dollar gift card from Ingles? We’ll give you that. Thank you.

NILES BROWN– AWARD WINNER

Thank you.