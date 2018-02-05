Gvl Co. Deputies see largest influx of stolen vehicles

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are still looking for the person they say stole a van and crashed into a Walgreens and several cars at The Lofts of Greenville on Saturday.

The stolen van is just part of a larger crime spree involving stolen vehicles in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says investigators had 60 reports of stolen cars from January 19th through February 2nd.

Deputies say the cars are being stolen from different parts of the county, and they believe different suspects are responsible. They also say the cars are being stolen for a variety of reasons.

“Sadly enough, a lot of them have to do with narcotic sales and exchanging them for drugs,” Sgt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

However, he says 21 of the 60 cars stolen all had a common theme.

“I think the cold weather has a lot to do with it in terms of people going and starting their cars up or leaving it running while it’s unattended,” Flood said.

He says the suspects are canvassing gas stations and apartment complexes often.

“I think people often feel safe when they’re around other people, but I guess it’s a reminder to be vigilant at all times,” said Greenville County Resident, Kris Vermillion.

Some say this new rash of crime will make them more careful, but others say this won’t make them change their habits of not locking their cars. However, it’s those people the Sheriff’s Office wants to reach.

“We want to alleviate these from happening, and it starts with people securing their vehicles,” Flood said.

Deputies are still investigating many of these cases and looking for the people responsible.

In some cases, they have been able to recover the car.