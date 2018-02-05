Help deputies find suspect in SunTrust Bank robbery in Gvl Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for suspect following a robbery at SunTrust Bank Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the bank robbery happened just after 1:20 p.m. at the SunTrust located on Farrs Bridge Road.

A couple of deputies are reportedly still on-scene at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies are searching for a man wearing a Carhartt style jacket, who had a scarf over his face.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call 271-5210.