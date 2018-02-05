Help Greenville police ID Spinx armed robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is being sought in an armed robbery that happened at a business in Greenville on Saturday.

According to Greenville Police Department, the armed robbery happened at Spinx on 461 S. Pleasantsburg Drive around 5 a.m.

The man was described as being 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, and weighs 150 to 200 pounds. The bag he used was reportedly a canvas bag with a white logo in the center.

A witness told police that the man’s vehicle was possibly a Chevrolet Trailblazer dark in color and was parked in the back of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME, 864-232-7463.