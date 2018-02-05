Mills Ave. @ Augusta St. closed due to crash in Greenville

(CITY OF GREENVILLE NEWS RELEASE) – Due to a vehicle collision with injuries and downed power lines, Mills Ave. at Augusta Street will be closed while GPD Traffic Reconstruction investigates and Duke Energy completes its work in the area.
(CITY OF GREENVILLE NEWS RELEASE) – Due to a vehicle collision with injuries and downed power lines, Mills Ave. at Augusta Street will be closed while GPD Traffic Reconstruction investigates and Duke Energy completes its work in the area.
Advertisement
Advertisement