Missing Sumter Co. woman may be in Pickens, deputies say

SUMTER, SC (WSPA) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman.

According to a Deputy Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Judith A. Cole left Sumter around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Cole, who is known to have Alzheimers, might have been spotted around 2:15 p.m. in Pickens.

Her credit card was reportedly used in Pickens.

According to a flyer from the sheriff’s office, Cole is believed to be traveling alone and might be disoriented.

Cole is driving a dark gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee similar to the one on the flyer, with a license tag of FFU 427.

A front license plate has a Tasmanian Devil on it.

Anyone who sees Cole is asked to call 911 or call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.