Survey finds millions could recover on ‘Super Sick Monday’

(WSPA) — Eagles and Patriots players aren’t the only ones recovering off the field today.

Those who watched the Big Game and celebrated too much may also take the day to recover in what’s become known as Super Sick Monday.

A recent survey found about 14 million Americans plan to call out sick today.

The survey released by Workforce Institute at Kronos and Mucinex the day after the Super Bowl is one of the biggest “sick days” of the year. More than 38.5 million people surveyed think the day should be a national holiday.

The online survey polled 2,033 U.S. adults, including 1,122 workers, earlier this month.

Click or tap here to read more.