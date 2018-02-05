Teen found dead in ditch involved in home invasion, says Greenville deputies

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators said that the 17-year-old found dead along a Greenville road last week was allegedly involved in a home invasion with others on Jan. 30.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Tamyah Malichi Harris’ body was found in a ditch near Hudson Street and Church Street on Jan.31.

Harris reportedly found to have suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

According to the release, investigators learned that on Jan. 30, Harris and three others allegedly committed a home invasion at a home in the 100 block of Burdine Road in Greenville.

Investigators said Harris and others forced their way into the home and Harris — who was armed at the time — was shot by someone inside the home.

The suspects then left the scene and Harris’ body was found hours later.

According to the release, Damoni Ahmir Barker, 18, and Daniel Dennie, 18, have since been arrested for their connection with the home invasion.

Barker was charged with conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

Dennie was charged with conspiracy and first-degree burglary.

Investigators said both Barker and Dennie were taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where they were being held without bond.

According to the release, investigators are working to identify the two others involved in the incident.