Union community mourns loss of 3 teens killed in crash

UNION, SC (WSPA) – The loss is tremendous.

3 teenagers all from Union died in a car crash Sunday.

And today, in the city of 8000 people, it seemed every facet of the community was touched, from businesses who posted signs to the student body, morning as one, at a vigil today before school.

“I went to the highschool this morning for the prayer time and half of Union County highschool got camouflage on,” said Kyle Newton.

The students wore camouflage because 15-year-old Charner Inabinet and 18-year-old Hunter Carter loved to hunt.

A remembrance photo of the young men and 16-year-old Kirslyn Richardson has been circulating today online.

“He was just in his first year of college and now he’s not hear anymore and it’s really upsetting,” said Emily Lemons who graduated in the same class as Carter last year.

“They had a lot of friends and a lot of people are just really upset that they’re not going to be there anymore,” said Lemons.

As the community here in Union morns an hour away from here at the scene of the crash, highway patrol investigators spent the day trying to figure out how this happened.

They say the crash happened Sunday morning just after 11:30 at Highway 221 and New Prospect Church Road. The teens were in a truck that crossed the center line and hit another car head on. Investigators say wet roads played a factor in the crash.

Another car was hit, as well. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital and has been released.

The driver of that car, 54-year-old Bruce Blair of Laurens also died at the scene.

Today grief counselors were on hand at Union High, as student learned how none of the teens were wearing seat-belts. All they can do is pray for the families.

“It’s going to be hard, and it’s, I’m choking up as it is. Take each step with more more of what Carter and Charner and Kirslyn stood for. They wanted you to be happy. So celebrate the good times,” said Daniel Revis, a student at Union High.

There is a vigil at 8 o’clock tonight at the old Walmart parking lot at the Duncan Bypass. Everyone is invited to attend.