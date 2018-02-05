WNC deputies searching for armed robber

TRANSYLVANIA Co., N.C. (WSPA)–Deputies are searching for a man who held up a convenience store on Sunday night not far from the Henderson County line.

The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a masked man armed with a gun demanded money from a clerk at the Triangle Stop store on Hendersonville Highway in Pisgah Forest around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say the robber left on foot and may have got into a small vehicle – possibly white or light colored – parked nearby on Crab Creek Road. Deputies say they also found a reflective yellow jacket and shoes believed to belong to the suspect dumped along the same road.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing had on dark colored pants with silver reflective tape and Nike Air shoes. His face was covered with a mask and deputies say it appears he also had on a black beanie beneath the hood of the jacket.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-86-CRIME or the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168.