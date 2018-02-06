3rd teen arrested in Greenville Co. home invasion

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators said that the 17-year-old found dead along a Greenville road last week was allegedly involved in a home invasion with others on Jan. 30.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Tamyah Malichi Harris’ body was found in a ditch near Hudson Street and Church Street on Jan. 31.

Harris reportedly was found to have suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

According to the release, investigators learned that on Jan. 30, Harris and four others allegedly committed a home invasion at a home in the 100 block of Burdine Road in Greenville.

Investigators said Harris and others forced their way into the home and Harris – who was armed at the time – was shot by someone inside the home.

The suspects then left the scene and Harris’ body was found hours later.

The following teens have been charged in connection to the home invasion:

Jatwaqin Marquise Sanders, 17 – Burglary 1st degree, Criminal Conspiracy, and Attempted Armed Robbery.

Damoni Ahmir Barker, 18 – Conspiracy, attempted armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

Daniel Dennie, 18 – Conspiracy and first-degree burglary.

Barker and Dennie are being held without bond. Sanders was released on a $35,000 bond.