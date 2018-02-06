4 accused in WNC, TN vandalism case

MADISON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A teen and three juveniles facing vandalism, burglary and theft charges in Northeast Tennessee are also facing charges in western North Carolina.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, investigators have been looking into several reports of property damage in the Laurel and Mars Hill communities over the past two weeks.

Sheriff’s office officials said people reported several vehicles with their tires cut, windows busted out and had also been spray painted.

According to the post, the suspects also made an explosive device, which they reportedly used to blow up a mailbox.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials conducted a joint investigation with Washington County and Unicoi County sheriff’s offices in Northeast Tennessee, after similar incidents were reported in their area.

Investigators conducted interviews, which resulted in the arrest of Thomas Blaylock, 19.

According to the post, three juveniles were reportedly involved in the incidents and confessed to law enforcement.

The individuals are currently being held in Unicoi County and are facing 34 counts of misdemeanor damage to property and one felony count of malicious use of an explosive or incendiary device in Madison County.

The suspects involved at charged with civil rights intimidation for vandalizing a church, vandalism over $1,000, aggravated burglary and theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, vandalism over $4,000, vandalism under $500, more than 25 counts of vandalism to mailboxes and theft of property.

According to the post, those accused will also face charges out of Washington County, Tenn. for incidents including vandalizing an additional church in Washington County.

According to the post, the suspects also confessed to damaging vehicles in Yancey County.