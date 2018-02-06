6,000 Greenville Co. students explore future jobs at career fair

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – They are years away from learning how to drive, dreaming about getting their foot in the door, or having any desire to separate themselves from the crowd.

But on Tuesday and Wednesday, 6,000 Greenville County middle schoolers took part in a career fair to give them a taste of what the future may hold.

12-year-old Ashley Romero said this career fair has sparked an interest in the visual arts, but also in the impact she could have as an attorney.

“My parents, they’re immigrants so like I would like to help people with their immigrant situation,” she said.

13-year-old Jacob Thomas said he is now more aware than ever of how much college can help boost a salary.

“If you get an education you get paid a lot higher and better,” he said.

From 3-D imaging at GE, to fine dining at Table 301, to the first responders who who keep us safe, nearly 80 professions went to new heights to foster a willingness to try new things.

Next year all of these students will be required to develop an individual graduation plan with electives they choose in high school, partly based on some of the interests they’ve developed here today.

“We want to start the conversation now when they’re in the 7th grade, so they’re aware of them and they take advantage of them, before they graduate,” said Brooks Smith the Executive Director for Career and Technical Education with Greenville County Schools.

Today all the questions may someday lead to answering one of the biggest: What will I be when I grow up?