BMW Manufacturing hiring technicians

GREER S.C. (WSPA)–BMW is hiring equipment maintenance technicians.

A recruitment event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at SC Works office at 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

Job seekers are asked to register at SCWorks.org and complete information before the recruitment event. Eligible applicants will be tested on technical knowledge at Tuesday’s event and possibly scheduled for a hands-on troubleshooting test.

Equipment maintenance technicians oversee equipment modifications for new models and expansions, according to SC Works. They also maintain, repair and modify automotive manufacturing and test equipment.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, two years of technical experience, plus two years of automation/PLC controls, or have an associate’s degree in a technical manufacturing area and two years of automation/PLC controls experience with industrial maintenance, mechanical, electronic systems and PC controls.